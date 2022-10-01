Pollution certificate to be mandatory in Delhi for purchase of petrol, diesel, announces Gopal Rai

Headlines

Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal ditch Rs 10 crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV for humble Toyota in Rs 15 crore convoy

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia selected for Asian Games 2023 without trials? Wrestlers allege ‘protest’ controversy

Little girl's adorable dance to 'Tere Vaaste' melts hearts with cuteness, watch

AP EAMCET 2023 counselling schedule released: Registration opens on July 24

Woman's sizzling rain dance to 'Cham Cham' burns internet, video is viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal ditch Rs 10 crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV for humble Toyota in Rs 15 crore convoy

Salman Khan To Quit Bigg Boss OTT 2 After His Smoking Photo Leaked? Here's The Truth

Little girl's adorable dance to 'Tere Vaaste' melts hearts with cuteness, watch

Benefits of putting ghee on the belly button

10 south stars and their highly qualified spouses 

10 Superfoods for good height

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details

Salman Khan To Quit Bigg Boss OTT 2 After His Smoking Photo Leaked? Here's The Truth

Delhi Flood: Yamuna again flows above danger mark, no respite from waterlogging in several areas

Amid opposition alliance, PM Modi exudes confidence in swift victory of NDA in 2024

Vivek Agnihotri introduces new film The Kashmir Files Unreported, promises to show 'vulgar truth of Kashmir genocide'

Watch: Priyanka Chopra’s team shares video of her ‘adorable birthday dance’, fans say ‘she is so cute’

Varun Dhawan trolled for biting Janhvi Kapoor’s ear during Bawaal promotions, netizens call it ‘absolutely ridiculous’

HomeIndia

India

Pollution certificate to be mandatory in Delhi for purchase of petrol, diesel, announces Gopal Rai

Gopal Rai said the rule will come into force from October 25.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 01:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has announced that those not carrying pollution certificates for their vehicles would be denied petrol and diesel. He said the rule will come into force from October 25.

The minister said the Delhi government will launch a 24-hour war room on October 3 to combat air pollution and ensure effective implementation of the amended Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for air pollution in Delhi.

Rai said the notification regarding this will be issued soon.

"Vehicular emission is one of the key contributors to rising pollution in Delhi. It is imperative to reduce it so it has been decided that from October 25 petrol, diesel will not be provided at petrol pumps without the PUC certificate of the vehicle," Rai said at a press conference, according to PTI.

He also announced that the Delhi government will launch an anti-dust campaign from October 6.

The GRAP empowers the government to impose restrictions should the air quality index deteriorates further. 

GRAP measures are usually recommended when Delhi's AQI gets worse than the poor category. On Friday, Delhi's AQI was a moderate 173. 

Per the Air Quality Early Warning System forecast, AQI is expected to remain within moderate limits till October 3 and then satisfactory for the next two days. 

Light rains between October 4 and 7 are expected to improve the city's air quality.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt sing while promoting RARKPK, netizens say 'please singing mat karo, thodi...'

Can diet cola, sugar free drinks cause cancer? Diabetes patients must keep away from aspartame, here's why

Meet Aparajita Singh, doctor-turned-IAS officer, who had fracture during UPSC preparation, bagged AIR 82

Meet Dhruv Rathee, mechanical engineer turned YouTuber, who is rumoured to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 as wildcard

Mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz reveals her mystery man, shares photos from their ‘date night’ — Take a look

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE