PM Modi to visit Varanasi on July 15, inaugurate Rs 1,500 crore projects

The visit is significant in wake of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh next year.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2021, 08:57 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on July 15 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth over Rs 1,500 crore. This will be Modi's first trip to his Lok Sabha constituency this year.

The visit is significant in wake of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh next year. Following the inauguration of projects, the PM will address a public meeting, which is being seen as a kick-start to the BJP's assembly election campaign in the state.

PM Modi will inaugurate multiple public projects and works, including a 100-bed MCH wing in Banaras Hindu University (BHU), multi-level parking at Godauliya, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development on the Ganga river, and a three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway.

Projects worth around Rs 744 crore will be inaugurated, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office mentioned, adding he will also lay the foundation stones of several projects and public works worth around Rs 839 crore.

These include the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), 143 rural projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission, and a mango and vegetable integrated packhouse in Karkhiyanv.

At around 12.15 p.m. on the day, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the International Cooperation and Convention Centre -- Rudrakash, which has been constructed with Japanese assistance.

Thereafter, he will inspect the Maternal and Child Health Wing at BHU at around 2 p.m. He will also meet officials and medical professionals to review COVID-19 preparedness.

(With ANI inputs)

