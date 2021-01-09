Ready to save humanity with two 'Made in India' COVID vaccines: PM Modi at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention being held virtually.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the country is ready to save humanity with two 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines and added that the world is discussing India's efforts to empower the poor by using modern technology.

"Today, India is ready to save humanity with two 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines. India has done this earlier and it is doing it now as well," PM Modi said while speaking at the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention.

On January 3, two vaccines - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India were approved for 'restricted emergency use'. Several other vaccines are in the pipeline and are conducting trials. This vaccination drive is slated to begin by January 13.

"The world is not only waiting for India's vaccines but is also keeping an eye on how India will conduct its vaccination drive. Whatever India has learned during the coronavirus pandemic, it has inspired the country to become self-reliant," he said.

He added that India used to import PPE kits, masks, ventilators, and testing kits from outside but today the nation is self-reliant.

The Prime Minister further said that the ongoing campaign in India to empower the poor of the country is being discussed around the world. "When India stood up against terrorism, the world too got the courage to face this challenge. Today, India is using technology to end corruption. Money worth lakhs and crores are directly being credited to the account of the beneficiaries," he said.

"We have shown that in the sector of renewable energy, a developing country too can take lead," he added.

He also lauded the contribution of the Indian diaspora to the global community during the Covid-19 pandemic and expressed gratitude to them for their contribution to the PM Cares Fund.

"Last year was a challenging year. The work done by the Indian diaspora across the world and the way they fulfilled their duties, it is a matter of pride for the country. Many Indians living abroad have also lost their lives to Covid. I express my condolences to their families," the Prime Minister said.

"In the past some months, I talked to several heads of states where they mentioned the work done by Pravasi Bharatiya (Non-Resident Indian) doctors, paramedics, and others. Temples, Gurudwaras and our tradition of langar, our social, cultural, and religious organisations have worked for everyone without discrimination. They (State heads) spent most of their time praising the work done by the Indian diaspora," he said.

"Your contribution to PM Cares Fund is being utilised to strengthen health infrastructure in the country. I extend gratitude to you for this," he added.

The Prime Minister said that Non-Resident Indians have strengthened their identity in other countries in the past years.

PBD convention is the flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and provides an important platform to engage and connect with overseas Indians, according to an official release.

In view of the sentiments of the vibrant diaspora community, the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organised on January 9, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

President of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, is the chief guest of this year's Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention. The Convention is being held in a virtual format, as were the PBD Conferences held recently in the run-up to the Convention.

The theme of the 16th PBD Convention 2021 is "Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat". The winners of the online Bharat ko Janiye Quiz for the youth will also be announced during the event.

