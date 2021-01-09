Ready to save humanity with two 'Made in India' COVID vaccines: PM Modi at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention

Headlines

Ravichandran Ashwin or Rahul Dravid? Cricket related question on KBC for Rs 12.5 lakh goes viral – Check Answer

Motorola launches Moto G54 affordable 5G phone in India, price starts at Rs 14,999

Meet India's richest child actor, worth Rs 10 crore at 17, a star kid; her pan-India hit earned over Rs 800 crore

IND vs PAK weather news Asia Cup 2023: Rain to play spoilsport during India vs Pakistan Super Four clash

Meet actor who rejected Rs 150 crore offer, not Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Hrithik

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ravichandran Ashwin or Rahul Dravid? Cricket related question on KBC for Rs 12.5 lakh goes viral – Check Answer

Motorola launches Moto G54 affordable 5G phone in India, price starts at Rs 14,999

Meet India's richest child actor, worth Rs 10 crore at 17, a star kid; her pan-India hit earned over Rs 800 crore

Post workout mistakes to avoid

Gallbladder Diet: 7 foods to prevent gallstone formation

Pakistani bowlers with most wickets against India in ODI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Watch: Bharat Mandapam At Pragati Maidan All Set To Host Delegates Coming For G20 Summit

Nityanand Rai Slams Opposition, Asks Why Do Congress Hate Word Bharat

Asia Cup 2023 Milestone Alert: 3 Records That India Achieved After 10-Wicket Win Over Nepal

Meet India's richest child actor, worth Rs 10 crore at 17, a star kid; her pan-India hit earned over Rs 800 crore

Parineeti Chopra misses Sushant Singh Rajput as Shuddh Desi Romance turns 10: 'You were one of...'

Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve raise the temperature in black swimsuits, go on trip after Bigg Boss OTT 2: Watch

HomeIndia

India

Ready to save humanity with two 'Made in India' COVID vaccines: PM Modi at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention being held virtually.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 09, 2021, 11:54 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the country is ready to save humanity with two 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines and added that the world is discussing India's efforts to empower the poor by using modern technology.

"Today, India is ready to save humanity with two 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines. India has done this earlier and it is doing it now as well," PM Modi said while speaking at the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention.

On January 3, two vaccines - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India were approved for 'restricted emergency use'. Several other vaccines are in the pipeline and are conducting trials. This vaccination drive is slated to begin by January 13.

"The world is not only waiting for India's vaccines but is also keeping an eye on how India will conduct its vaccination drive. Whatever India has learned during the coronavirus pandemic, it has inspired the country to become self-reliant," he said.

He added that India used to import PPE kits, masks, ventilators, and testing kits from outside but today the nation is self-reliant.

The Prime Minister further said that the ongoing campaign in India to empower the poor of the country is being discussed around the world. "When India stood up against terrorism, the world too got the courage to face this challenge. Today, India is using technology to end corruption. Money worth lakhs and crores are directly being credited to the account of the beneficiaries," he said.

"The ongoing campaign in India to empower the poor of the country is being discussed around the world. We have shown that in the sector of renewable energy, a developing country too can take lead," he added.

He also lauded the contribution of the Indian diaspora to the global community during the Covid-19 pandemic and expressed gratitude to them for their contribution to the PM Cares Fund.

"Last year was a challenging year. The work done by the Indian diaspora across the world and the way they fulfilled their duties, it is a matter of pride for the country. Many Indians living abroad have also lost their lives to Covid. I express my condolences to their families," the Prime Minister said.

"In the past some months, I talked to several heads of states where they mentioned the work done by Pravasi Bharatiya (Non-Resident Indian) doctors, paramedics, and others. Temples, Gurudwaras and our tradition of langar, our social, cultural, and religious organisations have worked for everyone without discrimination. They (State heads) spent most of their time praising the work done by the Indian diaspora," he said.

"Your contribution to PM Cares Fund is being utilised to strengthen health infrastructure in the country. I extend gratitude to you for this," he added.

The Prime Minister said that Non-Resident Indians have strengthened their identity in other countries in the past years.

PBD convention is the flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and provides an important platform to engage and connect with overseas Indians, according to an official release.

In view of the sentiments of the vibrant diaspora community, the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organised on January 9, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

President of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, is the chief guest of this year's Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention. The Convention is being held in a virtual format, as were the PBD Conferences held recently in the run-up to the Convention.

The theme of the 16th PBD Convention 2021 is "Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat". The winners of the online Bharat ko Janiye Quiz for the youth will also be announced during the event.

(With agency inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Miss India finalist who left modeling career for UPSC and became IFS officer, secured AIR...

IND vs PAK weather news Asia Cup 2023: Rain to play spoilsport during India vs Pakistan Super Four clash

Women will get proper representation in Parliament, state assemblies soon: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Who was Gorakh Sharma? India's first Bass guitarist, who played in over 500 films including Darr, Karz and Aashiqui

Section 144 in Noida, Ghaziabad till October 15: Check guidelines for festive season, Delhi G20 Summit

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE