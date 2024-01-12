Headlines

PM Modi inaugurates Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: What’s allowed, what’s not; check entry rules

Atal Setu is a massive 21.8-kilometer bridge that connects Sewri in Mumbai and the Nhava Sheva area in the Raigad district.

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 06:15 PM IST

PM Modi inaugurates Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: What's allowed, what's not; check entry rules
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, often referred to as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, today. It's a significant accomplishment, as this sea bridge - the longest in India - has been built at a cost of ₹ 17,840 crore.

In December 2016, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the bridge. This was a noteworthy step in India's infrastructural development, and it also served as a heartfelt homage to the late Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, seeing as the bridge was named Atal Setu in his honour.

Atal Setu is a massive 21.8-kilometre bridge that connects Sewri in Mumbai and the Nhava Sheva area in the Raigad district.

India’s longest sea bridge has also brought a significant impact on travel duration. Now, with the help of this bridge, the journey between the two locations will be reduced from two hours to around 15-20 minutes.

Here is what’s allowed and what’s not on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

What’s allowed

The Mumbai police have imposed speed restriction rules for the bridge, citing concerns about possible dangers, obstructions and public inconveniences.

The maximum speed limit for four-wheelers like cars, taxis, and minibuses on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) will be 100 kmph. 

On the ascent and descent of the bridge, the speed will be restricted to 40 kilometres per hour.

What’s not allowed

Entry is not allowed for vehicles like motorbikes, mopeds, three-wheelers like auto-rickshaws, tractors, animal-drawn vehicles and slow-moving vehicles on the bridge.

Multi-axle heavy vehicles, trucks and buses heading towards Mumbai won't have an entry on the Eastern Freeway.

These vehicles will have to take the Mumbai Port-Sewri Exit (Exit 1C) and use the MBPT Road near 'Gadi Adda' for further movement.

 

