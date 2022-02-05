PM Modi calls up Jammu and Kashmir LG, takes stock of situations following earthquake

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called up Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha to inquire about the situations in Union Territory following earthquake tremors in the region.

Top government sources told ANI, "PM called Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir to inquire about the situations in Jammu and Kashmir following the earthquake."

Jolts of tremors were felt in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and other areas of north India, including Noida, on Saturday morning. Full details of the earthquake are still awaited. "That was a very strong earthquake; 7.3 on the Richter Scale, 189 KM WSW of Islamabad, Pakistan as per National Center for Seismology," tweeted Srinagar Mayor, Junaid Azim Matt.

According to the National Center for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 Ritcher scale occurred today at 9:45 am on the Latitude 36.340 and Longitude 71.05, which is situated on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border region.

Earlier in the day, people in Uttarakhand felt tremors with the earthquake intensity measuring 3.6 magnitude on the Richter scale.

The National Center for Seismology informed in a tweet, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 05-02-2022, 03:15:59 IST, Lat: 31.14 and Long: 78.06, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 58km NW of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India."