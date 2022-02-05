BREAKING: Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, J-K because of earthquake at Afghanistan-Tajikistan border

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi NCR and Jammu and Kashmir after an earthquake was reported at Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border Region on Saturday morning. An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir and certain parts of North India including Noida on Saturday, but there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, officials said.

The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at 9.45 am, was at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border. Strong tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, they said. The officials said the quake hit at latitude 36.34 degrees north and longitude 71.05 degrees east at a depth of 181 km. The tremors caused panic among people who rushed out of their homes. However, there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, the officials said.

More details are awaited.