Petrol, diesel price April 23: Fuel rates in metro cities remain high, check city-wise prices

Petrol and diesel prices on April 23, Saturday, remained unchanged for the 17th consecutive day, according to the state-owned Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).
Here is the price of petrol and diesel in major metropolitan cities
Delhi
Petrol: Rs 105.41 per litre
Diesel: Rs 96.67 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 120.51 per litre
Diesel: Rs 104.77 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 110.85 per litre
Diesel: Rs 100.94 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 115.12 per litre
Diesel: Rs 99.83 per litre
Check the rates of petrol and diesel in other major Indian cities
Bhopal
Petrol - Rs 118.14 per litre
Diesel - Rs 101.16 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol - Rs 119.49 per litre
Diesel - Rs 105.49 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol - Rs 111.09 per litre
Diesel - Rs 94.79 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol - Rs 105.66 per litre
Diesel - Rs 91.40 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol - Rs 105.25 per litre
Diesel - Rs 96.83 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol - Rs 105.29 per litre
Diesel - Rs 99.64 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol - Rs 117.19 per litre
Diesel - Rs 103.95 per litre
How to check today's rates?
You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.