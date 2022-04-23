Petrol, diesel price April 23: Fuel rates in metro cities remain high, check city-wise prices

File Photo

Petrol and diesel prices on April 23, Saturday, remained unchanged for the 17th consecutive day, according to the state-owned Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

Here is the price of petrol and diesel in major metropolitan cities

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 120.51 per litre

Diesel: Rs 104.77 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 110.85 per litre

Diesel: Rs 100.94 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 115.12 per litre

Diesel: Rs 99.83 per litre

Check the rates of petrol and diesel in other major Indian cities

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 118.14 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.16 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 119.49 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.49 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 111.09 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.79 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 105.66 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.40 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.83 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 105.29 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.64 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 117.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.95 per litre

How to check today's rates?

You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.