Passengers from Dubai, UK lead to rise in COVID-19 cases in India: IIT Study

The research showed that Covid-19 got induced into Indian states mainly due to international travels with the very first patient travelling from Wuhan in China where the outbreak of the disease was first reported.

An analytical study done by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi has stated that the primary source for the spread of coronavirus infection was people travelling from Dubai and UK.

"Dubai's eigenvector centrality was the highest that made it the most influential node. The statistical metrics calculated from the data revealed that Dubai and the UK played a crucial role in spreading the disease in Indian states and were the primary sources of COVID-19 importations into India," the study mentioned.

"We tracked the spread of COVID-19 and its diffusion from the global to national level and identified a few super spreaders who played a central role in the transmission of the disease in India. The COVID-19 spread in phase one was traced using the travelling history of the patients, and it was found that most of the transmissions were local," Sarita Azad, Assistant Professor, IIT Mandi, told PTI.

After that, the contacts of positive cases were located, and a significant spread was identified in states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Karnataka.

For the study, a total of 1,386 cases were assessed, of which 373 were international and 1,013 were national contacts.

A significant increase in confirmed cases was reported in states like Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Andhra Pradesh during the first phase of the nationwide lockdown, which spanned from March 25 to April 14.

In this analysis, the metrics of social contacts revealed that in the initial transmission phase, local connections were established mainly from countries such as Dubai and the UK.

