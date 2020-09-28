Passengers from Dubai, UK lead to rise in COVID-19 cases in India: IIT Study

Headlines

Instagram Reels may soon be up to 10 minutes long

Meet woman who is richer than Falguni Nayar, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, 5th richest woman in India, her net worth is..

Viral video: Giant king cobra stands as tall as a man, internet is scared

'Can’t get too emotional about it because...': Hardik Pandya on Asia Cup clash against Pakistan

Hindenburg 2.0: OCCRP alleges Mauritius-based opaque funds invested in Adani stock; company denies

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Instagram Reels may soon be up to 10 minutes long

Meet woman who is richer than Falguni Nayar, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, 5th richest woman in India, her net worth is..

LIVE | BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Cricket Live Score and Updates: Defending champions Sri Lanka face off Bangladesh

Fastest centuries in ODI Asia Cup history

10 foods to boost metabolism

Dengue recovery diet: 10 foods to improve platelet count

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Asia Cup 2023: PAK vs NEP Full Match Highlights | Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmad Shine In Pak's Victory

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

ISRO Sets Date For Launch Of Aditya L1 Mission To Study Sun; Know All About It

Yashica Dutt reacts after Anurag Kashyap's 'opportunist' remark amid Made In Heaven Season 2 controversy

'I am not gonna apologise': BTS' RM reacts after being called Islamophobic for sharing Frank Ocean's Bad Religion

Sunny Deol reacts to viral video of him shouting at fan while taking selfie at airport: 'At that time, I am not...'

HomeIndia

India

Passengers from Dubai, UK lead to rise in COVID-19 cases in India: IIT Study

The research showed that Covid-19 got induced into Indian states mainly due to international travels with the very first patient travelling from Wuhan in China where the outbreak of the disease was first reported.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 28, 2020, 07:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

An analytical study done by  Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi has stated that the primary source for the spread of coronavirus infection was people travelling from Dubai and UK.

"Dubai's eigenvector centrality was the highest that made it the most influential node. The statistical metrics calculated from the data revealed that Dubai and the UK played a crucial role in spreading the disease in Indian states and were the primary sources of COVID-19 importations into India," the study mentioned.

"We tracked the spread of COVID-19 and its diffusion from the global to national level and identified a few super spreaders who played a central role in the transmission of the disease in India. The COVID-19 spread in phase one was traced using the travelling history of the patients, and it was found that most of the transmissions were local," Sarita Azad, Assistant Professor, IIT Mandi, told PTI.

The research showed that Covid-19 got induced into Indian states mainly due to international travels with the very first patient travelling from Wuhan in China where the outbreak of the disease was first reported.

After that, the contacts of positive cases were located, and a significant spread was identified in states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Karnataka.

For the study, a total of 1,386 cases were assessed, of which 373 were international and 1,013 were national contacts.

A significant increase in confirmed cases was reported in states like Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Andhra Pradesh during the first phase of the nationwide lockdown, which spanned from March 25 to April 14.

In this analysis, the metrics of social contacts revealed that in the initial transmission phase, local connections were established mainly from countries such as Dubai and the UK.

With a single-day spike of 88,600 new COVID-19 cases, India`s COVID-19 case count neared the 60-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

As many as 1,124 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours taking the total count to 94,503, said the Union Health Ministry.

As per the Ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 59,92,533 including 9,56,402 active cases, 49,41,628 cured, discharged or migrated cases.

(With Agency inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Airline unveils 'adults-only' zone with enhanced features on flights; offerings include...

Oscar-winner lyricist Chandrabose is surprised with 'only a handful of people' congratulating him for National Award win

Dreaming about money? Know the different kinds of money related dreams and their meanings

'My numbers are slightly...': Rohit Sharma talks about playing high-risk game in ODIs ahead of Asia Cup

Neeti Mohan sings K-drama Goblin song Stay With Me, netizens say 'damn her Korean accent': Watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE