Nupur Sharma row: Union Minister blames Pak for protests, says 'people here becoming weapons'

New Delhi: Union Minister Pralhad Patel has blamed Pakistan for the ongoing protests against controversial remarks made by BJP leaders against Prophet Muhammad. He said Pakistan is jealous of India's peace and progress, and is fomenting trouble in the country. He also said that forces from abroad are conspiring against the country and many are acting as weapons for them.

"I confidently say that somewhere the forces from abroad might have bad intentions and conspire but those who are here (in the country) are becoming their (forces from abroad) weapon, and the country needs to be alert about them," he said.

"Everyone knows that some people are jealous of the rising reputation and peace in India. Who are they? It's our neighbour Pakistan," he added.

Patel said the country needs to be wary of people going down the path of religious fanaticism.

Violent protests broke out earlier this week over the controversial remarks made by BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal against the religious figure. While Sharma had been suspended by the BJP from the party's primary membership, Jindal was expelled.

Sharma had said she made the remark as she was upset with what she called the insult of Lord Shiva. She said she was miffed with people calling the reported Shivling in Gyanvapi mosque a fountain.

Over a dozen countries from the middle-east had condemned the remarks and raised official objections with the Indian government. The Centre, distancing itself from the remarks, said they were the view of fringe elements, not of the government.

With inputs from PTI