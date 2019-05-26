NOTA: Marginal hike in Delhi's satellite constituencies

Delhi's satellite districts of Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar witnessed a marginal hike in NOTA voters in the Lok Sabha elections, accounting for 26,241 votes, according to official data.

The maximum None Of The Above (NOTA) voters were from Gautam Buddh Nagar, while Gurgaon had the lowest NOTA numbers, the Election Commission data showed.

Altogether Gurgaon, Faridabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad had 26,241 NOTA votes this time, up from 15,577 in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, when the choice was first made available to voters in parliamentary elections, it showed.

Gurgaon registered 5,389 NOTA votes (0.37 per cent of total votes cast), up from 2,658 from 2014 (0.20 per cent of total votes cast), according to the data.

The 'Millennium City' elected BJP's Rao Inderjit Singh with a vote share of 60.94 per cent, while Congress' Ajay Singh got 34.24 per cent votes and BSP's Chaudhary Rais Ahmed could manage 1.85 per cent of all votes cast.

Faridabad had 4,986 NOTA votes (0.38 per cent of total votes cast), up from 3,328 from 2014 (0.29 per cent of total votes cast), it showed. The industrial hub witnessed a landslide victory of BJP's Krishan Pal, who secured 68.9 per cent of all votes cast against Congress' Avtar Singh Bhadana (20.72 per cent) and BSP's Mandhir Maan (6.54 per cent).

Ghaziabad had 7,495 NOTA votes (0.45 per cent of total votes cast), up from 6,205 from 2014 (0.46 per cent of total votes cast), the data showed. In Ghaziabad, BJP's V K Singh alone polled 61.96 per cent of all votes cast, followed by SP's Suresh Bansal (29.06 per cent) and Congress's Dolly Sharma (7.34 per cent) Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded the maximum of 8,371 NOTA votes (0.60 per cent of total votes cast), up from 3,328 from 2014 (0.29 per cent of total votes cast). Here, BJP's Mahesh Sharma secured 59.64 per cent of all votes, followed by BSP's Satveer Nagar (35.46 per cent) and Congress's Arvind Kumar Singh (3.02 per cent), the data showed.

In these four constituencies, NOTA had better vote share than most other candidates, including independents, according to EC statistics.

In Gurgaon, there were 27 candidates and NOTA ranked on the fifth spot, while in Faridabad it got the same rank among 24 candidates. In Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, NOTA amassed the fourth-highest vote figures among 13 and 12 candidates, respectively, it showed.

Results for the 17th Lok Sabha elections that were spread over seven phases between April 12 and May 19 were announced on May 23, with BJP candidates emerging victorious on 303 seats.