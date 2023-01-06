Noida Police to give Rs 10 lakh for accident victim and BTech student Sweety Kumari

Image: Twitter

The Noida Police has promised a help of Rs 10 lakh for the BTech student Sweety Kumari who suffered severe injuries in a road accident on January 1, 2023. ANI has quoted the DGP of Greater Noida regarding this.

The tweet by the news agency reads, “On 31.12.22, a student named Sweety Kumari met with a road accident. She is undergoing treatment at a hospital. All police personnel of Noida Police Commissionerate will give their one day's salary and together Rs 10 lakh will be given for her treatment.”

Three college students in UP's Greater Noida were hit by a speeding car on the New Year’s Eve, with one of them continuing to fight for life in a hospital. Sweety Kumari was put on ventilator support at a private hospital nearby.

UP | On 31.12.22, a student named Sweety Kumari met with a road accident. She is undergoing treatment at a hospital. All police personnel of Noida Police Commissionerate will give their one day's salary & together Rs 10 lakhs will be given for her treatment:DCP Greater Noida(5.1)

Her two friends—Karsoni Dong from Arunachal Pradesh and Anganba from Manipur—had received minor injuries and were discharged from the hospital after first aid.

"Sweety has suffered severe injuries in her legs. In one of her legs, she has got five fractures for which another surgery is required but that can be conducted only after her condition improves and she is taken off the ventilator," a hospital source told PTI.

