Noida news: High Court orders deduction from Ritu Maheshwari's salary, here's what happened

Noida, Greater Noida news: Ritu Maheshwari is an IAS officer of the 2003-batch. (File)

Noida and Greater Noida's CEO, Ritu Maheshwari, is in fresh trouble. The Allahabad High Court has ordered the authorities to deduct her salary. This matter is linked with the Sports City Project in Greater Noida West.

The MMR Group whose company Devsai Construction Private Limited is building the Sports City Project, had moved the High Court with a plea. The Allahabad High Court had asked the Greater Noida CEO to consider the matter. The company again moved a contempt plea against her, saying the Greater Noida Authority didn't listen to their grievances. Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal heard the matter on December 20, 2022.

On January 31, Justice Piyush Agrawal asked why they had not received directions from the opposite site. The authority's lawyer again wanted more time for that. The lawyer said the CEO was seeking more time to follow the court's order.

The court suspended the proceedings and ordered the lawyer to ask the CEO to pay Rs 10000. This money would have to be paid this week. The court has set the next hearing for February 23. The court said she would have to furnish the receipt of Rs 10000 on the next hearing.

Earlier this month, the Noida Police had released an arrest warrant against her in a contempt case. This was after a district court ordered a jail term of one month. She was sentenced over an 18-year-old case involving a plot allottee and GNIDA.

Maheshwari is an IAS officer of the 2003-batch. She is also the Managing Director of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation. She became the CEO of Noida Authority in 2019.

She is a trained engineer from the Punjab Engineering College. Her husband Mayur Maheshwari is also an IAS officer. He is the CEO of the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority.