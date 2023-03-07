Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Noida Metro timings on Holi 2023: Aqua Line services to begin after 2 pm on March 8, check details

Noida news: Aqua Line connects Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar through 21 stations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 05:10 PM IST

Noida Metro timings on Holi 2023: Aqua Line services to begin after 2 pm on March 8, check details
Noida Metro timings on Holi 2023: Aqua Line services to begin after 2 pm on March 8, check details (file photo)

Noida news: Services of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro will not be available till 2 pm on Wednesday on Holi. The Noida Metro will run after 2 pm.

Noida Metro Rail Corporation managing (NMRC) director Ritu Maheshwari has said that the metro services will not be available till 2 pm on March 8. "Metro train services will thus start at 2 pm from both terminal stations on Aqua Line and will continue normally thereafter," Maheshwari said.

The Aqua Line connects Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar over a distance of 29.7 km through 21 stations. Meanwhile, Delhi Metro services will begin at 2:30 pm on Holi, which is being celebrated on March 8 this year.

"On the day of the 'Holi' festival, i.e., March 8, 2023 (Wednesday), metro services will not be available till 14.30 hrs (2:30 PM) on all lines of Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

Metro train services will start at 2:30 pm from terminal stations on all lines on that day and will continue normally thereafter, DMRC said.

READ | Holi 2023: Man asks for bhang on Zomato, Delhi Police reacts

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ganga Vilas Cruise begins tomorrow: See inside of luxury ship with tickets worth Rs 12.59 per person
Munmun Dutta, Palak Sindhwani, Sunayana Fozdar attend Sachin Shroff-Chandni Kothi's wedding reception
Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan turns paparazzo at film screening, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput also attend
In Pics: From Athiya Shetty to Anushka Sharma, here are some celebrities who ditched traditional red lehenga
Discover surprising health benefits of dark chocolate, from heart health to stress relief
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi shocker: Autorickshaw driver attacks woman with sharp object after altercation over fare
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.