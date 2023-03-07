Noida Metro timings on Holi 2023: Aqua Line services to begin after 2 pm on March 8, check details (file photo)

Noida news: Services of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro will not be available till 2 pm on Wednesday on Holi. The Noida Metro will run after 2 pm.

Noida Metro Rail Corporation managing (NMRC) director Ritu Maheshwari has said that the metro services will not be available till 2 pm on March 8. "Metro train services will thus start at 2 pm from both terminal stations on Aqua Line and will continue normally thereafter," Maheshwari said.

The Aqua Line connects Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar over a distance of 29.7 km through 21 stations. Meanwhile, Delhi Metro services will begin at 2:30 pm on Holi, which is being celebrated on March 8 this year.

"On the day of the 'Holi' festival, i.e., March 8, 2023 (Wednesday), metro services will not be available till 14.30 hrs (2:30 PM) on all lines of Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

Metro train services will start at 2:30 pm from terminal stations on all lines on that day and will continue normally thereafter, DMRC said.

