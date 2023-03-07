Search icon
Holi 2023: Man asks for bhang on Zomato, Delhi Police reacts

Zomato has claimed in a tweet that one customer from Gurugram has asked for 'bhang ki goli' 14 times.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 03:39 PM IST

Holi, the festival of colour is here. It is celebrated with much fervour and zeal. People celebrate this festival by putting colours (gulal) on each other, and by eating various types of Holi special dishes. However, during Holi, one more thing is usually important to some people and this is bhang, which is not a new thing during Holi.

But now, one man from Gurugram has asked for bhang from the online food delivery platform, Zomato. The company has claimed in a tweet that one customer named Shubham from Gurugram asked for bhang, that too, 14 times. 

"Someone please tell shubham from gurgaon we don't deliver bhaang ki goli. he has asked us 14 times," Zomato tweeted. Retweeting the tweet, Delhi Police reacted to it and wrote, "If anyone meets Shubham.... tell him not to drive if he consumes Bhaang."

Netizens are also reacting to Zomato's tweet with funny comments. One user wrote, "Hajma kee goli bhej do." Another user wrote, "Rohit sitting in Bangalore got a startup idea from your tweet." Check how others are reacting to the tweet.

 

 

READ | Drug lord Pablo Escobar’s ‘cocaine hippos’ to be shipped to India, what’s special about these animals

