Holi 2023: Man asks for bhang on Zomato, Delhi Police reacts (file photo)

Holi, the festival of colour is here. It is celebrated with much fervour and zeal. People celebrate this festival by putting colours (gulal) on each other, and by eating various types of Holi special dishes. However, during Holi, one more thing is usually important to some people and this is bhang, which is not a new thing during Holi.

But now, one man from Gurugram has asked for bhang from the online food delivery platform, Zomato. The company has claimed in a tweet that one customer named Shubham from Gurugram asked for bhang, that too, 14 times.

"Someone please tell shubham from gurgaon we don't deliver bhaang ki goli. he has asked us 14 times," Zomato tweeted. Retweeting the tweet, Delhi Police reacted to it and wrote, "If anyone meets Shubham.... tell him not to drive if he consumes Bhaang."

If anyone meets Shubham.... tell him not to drive if he consumes Bhaang. https://t.co/r94hxt5jeL — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 7, 2023

Netizens are also reacting to Zomato's tweet with funny comments. One user wrote, "Hajma kee goli bhej do." Another user wrote, "Rohit sitting in Bangalore got a startup idea from your tweet." Check how others are reacting to the tweet.

Pls check, also if possible pakode to karwa do — Pritam Agrawal (@pritam_9876) March 7, 2023

Bhang kha ke hi maang rha hoga — PRIYANKA MISHRA (@prisanya12) March 7, 2023

Shubham bhai es baar daru hee pile — Utkarsh (@utkarsh__4u) March 7, 2023

READ | Drug lord Pablo Escobar’s ‘cocaine hippos’ to be shipped to India, what’s special about these animals