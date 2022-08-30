No Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Bengaluru Idgah Maidan as Supreme Court orders status quo

Chamarajpet Eidgah Maidan - File Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered status quo to be maintained in the Bengaluru Idgah maidan case, as it refused permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on the land. The crucial ruling by the top court comes just a day ahead of the two-day Hindu festival.

The three-judge bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee, Abhay S Oka, and M M Sundresh was hearing a plea by the Karnataka Waqf Board challenging the High Court’s order which allowed the use of Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The bench also asked the parties to approach the Karnataka High Court for the resolution of the dispute.

"The issues raised in the Special Leave Petition may be agitated by both parties before the High Court. In the meanwhile, the status quo as of today will be maintained by both sides. SLP is disposed of," the bench also comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and M M Sundresh said.

Earlier today, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had informed the Supreme Court that the Karnataka government has permitted the Bengaluru Idgah ground to be used for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations for two days – Wednesday and Thursday.

A two-judge bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia had referred the matter to a three-judge bench saying “there is a difference of opinion among the judges.” The two-judge bench also granted liberty to mention the matter before Chief Justice of India (CJI) U U Lalit.

On August 25, a single bench of the Karnataka High Court said that the land could be used only as a playground and for celebrating Independence Day and Republic Day by the government. The Muslim community can offer prayers on both Eids, it added.

However, a day later, a division bench of the Karnataka High Court permitted the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on the applications received by the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru (Urban) seeking the use of Idgah Maidan at Chamarajpet.

The state Waqf Board had approached the Supreme Court against the Karnataka government’s plan to allow Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at the ground. Waqf counsel and senior advocate Kapil Sibal sought an urgent hearing into the matter, informing a CJI-led bench that “unnecessary tensions will be created”; if the matter is not taken up immediately.