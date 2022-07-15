No dharna, strikes by MPs in Parliament complex: New Rajya Sabha order ahead of Monsoon Session

Parliament - File Photo

Ahead of the Monsoon Session, which is set to begin on July 18, a new circular by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat states that demonstrations, dharnas, fast or religious ceremonies can no longer be held in the precincts of Parliament House.

The circular on dharnas comes amid opposition outrage over the "gag order" on using certain words in Parliament and has sparked criticism from the opposition Congress.

The new bulletin, which has been issued by Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning July 18, said the kind cooperation of members is solicited.

"Members cannot use the precincts of the Parliament House for any demonstration, dharna, strike, fast, or for the purpose of performing any religious ceremony," the bulletin said.

Congress general secretary and chief whip of the party in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to attack the government. "Vishguru's latest salvo D(h)arna Mana Hai!," he said, sharing a copy of the circular issued on July 14.

However, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said that a statement from the Speaker received by them states that there is no such restriction. "Leaders of all political parties will sit together tomorrow in Delhi and discuss," he said.

Opposition members have in the past demonstrated inside Parliament complex and have also staged protests and fasts outside Mahatma Gandhi's statue inside the complex.

The circular on usage of some terms in Parliament has drawn flak from the Opposition which insisted that every expression used by them to describe how the BJP was destroying India has now been declared unparliamentary.

However, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla made it clear on Thursday that no word has been banned from use in Parliament but will be expunged on contextual basis. Members are free to express their views while maintaining decorum of the House, he had said.

A new booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Wednesday that the use of terms like 'jumlajeevi', 'baal buddhi', 'Covid spreader', 'Snoopgate' and even commonly used words like 'ashamed', 'abused, 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' will henceforth be considered unparliamentary in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.