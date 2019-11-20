Night-time testfiring of nuclear-capable Prithvi-II successfully conducted off Odisha coast

India on Wednesday successfully testfired indigenously developed nuclear-capable surface-to-surface Prithvi-2 missile as part of a user trial by the Army from a test range off Odisha coast.

Night-time testfiring of two Prithvi ballistic missiles was conducted, ANI reported. Developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile has a strike range of 350 km.

The entire launch activity was carried out by Strategic Force Command (SFC) of the Army and monitored by DRDO scientists as part of the training exercise, official sources said.

"Two Prithvi-2 missiles were testfired consecutively and both tests met all parameters," an official from the Interim Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur was quoted as saying by PTI.

The trial of the missile was carried out from a mobile launcher from launch complex-3 of the ITR between 7 pm to 7.15 pm, the official said.

The missile trajectory was tracked by radars, electro-optical tracking systems and telemetry stations by the DRDO along the coast of Odisha during the routine trial, he said.

The terminal events and splashdown were monitored by downrange teams onboard a ship deployed near the designated impact point in the Bay of Bengal.

The Prithvi-2 missile is capable of carrying 500-1,000 kg of warheads, is powered by liquid propulsion twin engines and uses advanced inertial guidance system with manoeuvring trajectory to hit its target, sources were quoted as saying by PTI.

'Prithvi' was the first missile to have been developed by DRDO under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP) was inducted into the armoury of Indian defence forces in 2003.