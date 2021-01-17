NIA summons farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa, Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu in Sikhs for Justice case

Popular farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa and Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu have been summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for questioning in a case related to Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

It is learnt that besides Sirsa and Sidhu, 38 others have been summoned by NIA for examination as witnesses in a case related to Sikhs for Justice. The NIA has issued the summons to these people under Section 160 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

The NIA has summoned Sidhu on Sunday and has asked him to appear before it at its headquarters in New Delhi.

“Whereas it appears that you (Deep Sidhu) are acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case noted below, which I am investigating… you are hereby required to appear before me on January 17 at 10:00 am at National Investigation Agency, Opposite CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi for the purpose of answering certain question relating to the case,” Dhiraj Kumar, Inspector of Police said in a letter.

The letter was shared on social media platform Facebook by Sidhu.

Meanwhile, Sirsa has slammed the NIA's move and said that it is a ploy to break the ongoing farmers' protest against three new farm laws. It is to be noted that thousands of farmers are protesting at Delhi borders demanding that the Centre should repeal the law. Sirsa also said that he will not be able to appear before the NIA till February 7. The NIA has also summoned him to appear for questioning on January 17.