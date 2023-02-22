‘Netaji mere sapne mai aaye’: Tej Pratap Yadav says he dreamt of Mulayam Singh, attended wedding together

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav (File photo)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar environment minister Tej Pratap Yadav was seen being more environmentally conscious and riding a bicycle to the secretariat on Wednesday after he had a unique dream, which featured a visit from Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Tej Pratap Yadav said that deceased SP head Mulayam Singh Yadav came in his dream and hugged him. Tej Pratap Yadav, who is the temperamental son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, said that he will now walk on the path shown to him by Mulayam Singh in his dream.

Recalling his dream with the SP patriarch, Tej Pratap Yadav took to Twitter and said, “Today morning on 22.2.2023 I saw late Mulayam Singh ji in my dream. He hugged me and gave me affectionate blessings. I will try to follow the path shown by him throughout my life… Today I am going to my ministry Aranya Bhawan by bicycle.”

#WATCH | "I dreamt of going to Vrindavan&saw Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav). I then went to Saifai.I told him I wanted to see him&his village. We rode bicycles...I decided to go to Secretariat on a bicycle,save environment&spread Netaji's message..," says Bihar min Tej Pratap Yadav pic.twitter.com/Hye3j1t3wV — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023

While speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Tej Pratap Yadav said that in his dream, he was en route to Vrindavan when he decided to make a stop at Mulayam Singh Yadav's native village, Saifai. He said that there, he saw Netaji have a discussion with some people.

The RJD leader said, “When he saw me he was surprised that how Tej Pratap suddenly arrived here. I said 'I was going to Vrindavan and wanted to meet you'. I expressed my desire to tour his village to which Netaji agreed. Then I asked him to arrange a cycle and Netaji was even more delighted.”

The Bihar cabinet minister added that the two of them had a talk in his dream, and later returned after attending a wedding at a nearby village. Yadav said that the SP supremo gave him a hug and both of them had tears in their eyes.

Tej Pratap Yadav told ANI, “He gifted me his wristwatch so I became emotional and started crying. Netaji also had tears in his eyes. He hugged me and then suddenly I woke up.”

