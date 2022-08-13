'When no one in the family..': Tej Pratap shares vintage photo of Nitish Kumar with Lalu yadav, call them 'Brothers'

A young Nitish Kumar is seen standing alongside Lalu Prasad, who has placed his hand on Kumar's shoulder.

Tej Pratap Yadav, leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), on Friday posted a vintage photo of his father Lalu Prasad Yadav with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Twitter, captioning it "brothers who always stand by one other".

"When no one in the family supports you, your brother will still be there for you", read the former Bihar health minister's tweet.

“घर में जब कोई आपके साथ नहीं होता, भाई तब भी आपके साथ खड़ा होता हैं।” pic.twitter.com/tgHx78XprW — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) August 12, 2022

In the photo, a young Nitish Kumar is seen standing alongside Lalu Prasad, who has placed his hand on Kumar's shoulder.

Tej Pratap's tweet came days after the swearing-in of eighth-time chief minister Nitish Kumar, as well as the RJD leader's younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, who took oath for his second run as the deputy chief minister of Bihar.

On August 12, after a meeting with Sonia Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, Tejashwi Yadav claimed that Nitish Kumar's decision to build the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar was a "slap on the BJP's face" and that similar coalitions of opposition parties will be repeated across the country.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief, who met Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence, accused the BJP of attempting to eliminate regional parties, claiming that if they did, the opposition and democracy will suffer as a result.

The newly established Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar is expected to expand its cabinet after August 15. The alliance led by Nitish Kumar will also face a floor test on August 24 to show its majority in the state assembly.

