Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'When no one in the family..': Tej Pratap shares vintage photo of Nitish Kumar with Lalu yadav, call them 'Brothers'

“When no one supports you in the family, your brother still stands by your side," the former Health Minister of the state said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 03:38 PM IST

'When no one in the family..': Tej Pratap shares vintage photo of Nitish Kumar with Lalu yadav, call them 'Brothers'
A young Nitish Kumar is seen standing alongside Lalu Prasad, who has placed his hand on Kumar's shoulder.

Tej Pratap Yadav, leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), on Friday posted a vintage photo of his father Lalu Prasad Yadav with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Twitter, captioning it "brothers who always stand by one other". 

"When no one in the family supports you, your brother will still be there for you", read the former Bihar health minister's tweet.

 

In the photo, a young Nitish Kumar is seen standing alongside Lalu Prasad, who has placed his hand on Kumar's shoulder.

Tej Pratap's tweet came days after the swearing-in of eighth-time chief minister Nitish Kumar, as well as the RJD leader's younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, who took oath for his second run as the deputy chief minister of Bihar.

On August 12, after a meeting with Sonia Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, Tejashwi Yadav claimed that Nitish Kumar's decision to build the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar was a "slap on the BJP's face" and that similar coalitions of opposition parties will be repeated across the country.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief, who met Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence, accused the BJP of attempting to eliminate regional parties, claiming that if they did, the opposition and democracy will suffer as a result.

The newly established Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar is expected to expand its cabinet after August 15. The alliance led by Nitish Kumar will also face a floor test on August 24 to show its majority in the state assembly.

READ| Nitish Kumar opens up on RCP Singh’s JD-U exit, says ‘unhone bahut gadbad kiya’

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RRC RRB Group D exam 2022 admit card to be released today at rrbcdg.gov.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.