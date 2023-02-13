Search icon
Neemrana-Delhi in minutes with Gurgaon-Alwar RRTS, Ghaziabad-Murthal in 1 hour via Delhi-Panipat RRTS

Gurgaon-Alwar RRTS: The main aim of the Delhi-Panipat corridor is to link Haryana's Murthal, Ganaur, Samalkha and Panipat with Delhi via high-speed rails.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

Neemrana-Delhi in minutes with Gurgaon-Alwar RRTS, Ghaziabad-Murthal in 1 hour via Delhi-Panipat RRTS
The Delhi-Gurgaon-Alwar RRTS corridor will be constructed in three phases. (File)

The Delhi-Meerut RRTS rapid rail corridor will provide a fillip to Delhi-NCR's economy and their way of living. It will expedite sectors like real estate, education, sports and industry. The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS will become fully operational by 2025. When this corridor is constructed, commuters will be able to traverse the length and breadth of the entire Delhi-NCR region within an hour. They will be able to reach Panipat, Meerut and Alwar from Delhi in just one hour. So those who live in these cities will be able to travel to the National Capital, Noida and Gurgaon in just one hour. This will save both money and time. With this, they would be able to avail the facility of affordable houses in their cities and still work in the national capital region.

The Delhi-Panipat RRTS corridor had been approved by the Central government on March 13, 2020. However, earlier this month, the government told the Rajya Sabha that the Delhi government hadn't agreed to help them financially for the Delhi-SNB and Delhi-Panipat corridors. They, however, have found the approval of the Haryana and Rajasthan governments.

The main aim of the Delhi-Panipat corridor is to link Haryana's Murthal, Ganaur, Samalkha and Panipat with Delhi via high-speed rails. The line will have 17 stations. Its length will be 103 kilometers. In Delhi, six stations will be there -- Sarai Kale Khan, Indraprastha, Kashmere Gate, Burari, Mukarba Chowk and Alipur. It will take just 65 minutes to reach Panipat from Delhi. It will take even less time to reach Murthal via the service.

The Delhi-Gurgaon-Alwar RRTS corridor will be constructed in three phases. In the first phase, SNB Urban Complex (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror) will be developed to a length of 107 km. It will touch Gurgaon, Manesar, Panchgaon and Rewari. Delhi-SNB's Sontala travel will take just 20 minutes.

In the second phase, SNB-Sontala line will be extended to Shahjahanpur, Neemrana and Behror. SNB Alwar will be the third phase. Delhi-Gurgaon-SNB-Alwar RRTS corridor will pass through the industrial areas of Manesar, Bawal and Neemrana. It will also increase the productivity of those who travel between Delhi and Gurgaon by easing their daily travels. The entire corridor will be made parallel to national highways.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is also being built. Next month, the Duhai-Sahibabad Section is expected to become operational.

