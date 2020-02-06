More trouble for AAP? Sanjay Singh linked to PFI's Delhi Chief, claims ED

Sanjay Singh, Popular Front of India (PFI), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Enforcement Directorate (ED)

In what comes as more trouble for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of Delhi assembly polls 2020, the chief of the Popular Front of India (PFI)'s Delhi Chief has now been linked to AAP leader Sanjay Singh. The PFI is a Kerala-based radical Islamic outfit.

Several documents pertaining to the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s investigation into the matter have now been accessed by Zee Media. ED sources suggest that Mohammed Perwez Ahmed, the Delhi Unit chief of PFI, has close links with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and several other political leaders.

Further, the sources claimed that Perwez was in regular touch with Sanjay Singh through phone calls, WhatsApp chats, and even through personal meetings. Not just Sanjay Singh, the Delhi PFI chief is also said to have had close links with senior Congress leader Udit Raj, the ED sources said.

Perwez had also actively participated in the anti-CAA protests at the Shaheen Bagh and other localities of Delhi, they added.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Singh has categorically denied having links with the Delhi PFI chief and accused the ruling BJP of hatching a conspiracy against Delhi ruling AAP leaders.

''Just three days are left for polling in Delhi, a lot more will come against us. We are ready to face all such things and conspiracies against AAP,'' Sanjay Singh said on his alleged links with Delhi PFI chief.

Notably, a claim about the PFI being linked with the AAP and the Bhim Army had surfaced just two days ahead of the Delhi Assembly election. Following a direction from the Home Ministry, the financial crimes probe agency is probing the political links to the anti-CAA agitation which turned violent in some parts of Uttar Pradesh last December.

The PFI has come under the scanner of ED following certain dubious transactions from accounts linked to the outfit and its related entities. The investigative agency has found that 27 bank accounts were opened in the name of the Popular Front of India since the amended citizenship bill was passed by Parliament.

''The amended citizenship bill appeared in the Parliament on December 4 and since then crores of cash started flowing into the accounts linked with PFI,'' the ED probe has revealed.

The central agency, which is probing PFI for its alleged involvement in terror-related activities, has found that nearly Rs 120 crore was transferred to several beneficiaries through 73 bank accounts maintained by the outfit. ED suspects that those who deposited the money were instructed to deposit less than 50 thousand rupees at a time.

Earlier this week, as many as 108 members of the PFI were arrested in Uttar Pradesh for their alleged involvement in propagating riots across the state during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Additional Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Home Department, Avnish Awasthi had said, “108 people (PFI members) have been arrested in the last 4 days, these are in addition to the 25 who were arrested earlier. The action is taken very strictly. More information is being gathered about this organization. We are even gathering the information of their financial transactions. We are even taking help from central agencies and our foremost step is to identify them and to take necessary action against them. Monitoring will continue. Our mission will continue against those who are performing anti-national activities here.”