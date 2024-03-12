Twitter
Meet Nayab Saini who is new CM of Haryana

Devil Comet to be nearest to Earth on April 21 after 71 years, has size bigger than world’s tallest mountain

MI-W vs RCB-W, Match 19 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini to succeed Manohar Lal Khattar as new CM

Devil Comet to be nearest to Earth on April 21 after 71 years, has size bigger than world’s tallest mountain

MI-W vs RCB-W, Match 19 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

 Actors, singers who own private islands

Animals that survive without sleeping

First Hindu king to marry Mughal princess

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

CAA Big News: Centre Likely To Notify Citizenship Amendment Act Rules Soon

This 90s' star signed 70 films at once, was called 'latecomer, superstitious', disappeared from films, last hit was..

Meet actor who worked with Akshay, Sunny Deol, was once highest paid superstar, his 33 films never got released due to..

This film was made at low budget, actors were paid Rs 5000 fees, camera was stolen from set, is now cult classic, its..

Meet Nayab Saini who is new CM of Haryana

Nayab Singh Saini hails from the OBC Saini community and currently serves as the President of the Haryana BJP.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 02:27 PM IST

Amid the political turmoil in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar resigned from his position along with his entire Cabinet and Haryana BJP President Nayab Singh Saini was chosen unanimously as leader of party's legislature group

Nayab Singh Saini hails from the OBC Saini community. Additionally, he is a BJP Member of Parliament from Kurukshetra. Saini has also served as a minister in the Haryana government and was a legislator from 2014 to 2019.

It is worth mentioning that the BJP-JJP coalition in Haryana has also broken down. Earlier, a meeting was held between Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala.

It is speculated that under the BJP-led coalition in Haryana, there is unlikely to be participation from the JJP in the new cabinet formation. In this scenario, the BJP is attempting to form a government with the support of independent legislators.

Out of the 90 seats in the Haryana Assembly, BJP holds 41 seats. According to sources, BJP has also obtained support letters from all independent legislators. Additionally, there are 30 Congress legislators, 10 from JJP, and one from the Haryana Lokhit Party, along with six independent legislators in Haryana. A government formation requires the support of 46 legislators.

