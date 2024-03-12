Meet Nayab Saini who is new CM of Haryana

Nayab Singh Saini hails from the OBC Saini community and currently serves as the President of the Haryana BJP.

Amid the political turmoil in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar resigned from his position along with his entire Cabinet and Haryana BJP President Nayab Singh Saini was chosen unanimously as leader of party's legislature group

Nayab Singh Saini hails from the OBC Saini community. Additionally, he is a BJP Member of Parliament from Kurukshetra. Saini has also served as a minister in the Haryana government and was a legislator from 2014 to 2019.

It is worth mentioning that the BJP-JJP coalition in Haryana has also broken down. Earlier, a meeting was held between Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala.

It is speculated that under the BJP-led coalition in Haryana, there is unlikely to be participation from the JJP in the new cabinet formation. In this scenario, the BJP is attempting to form a government with the support of independent legislators.

Out of the 90 seats in the Haryana Assembly, BJP holds 41 seats. According to sources, BJP has also obtained support letters from all independent legislators. Additionally, there are 30 Congress legislators, 10 from JJP, and one from the Haryana Lokhit Party, along with six independent legislators in Haryana. A government formation requires the support of 46 legislators.