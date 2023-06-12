Meet IPS Nitin Agarwal, IIT alumnus, appointed new Director General of BSF, check his salary and perks | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

The prominent Border Security Force (BSF), which had been without a leader for five months following Pankaj Kumar Singh's retirement in December 2022, finally welcomed a new commander on Sunday. The decision to accept the Ministry of Home Affairs' proposal to name Nitin Agarwal as the new Director General of the BSF was made by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) in official order.

The Border Security Force is the nation's top security organisation, and in addition to performing various internal security-related tasks, it is primarily responsible for guarding the 4,096 km international border with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Who is IPS Nitin Agarwal?

Nitin Agarwal is an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Kerala cadre who graduated in 1989. He was previously employed in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as the Additional Director General of Operations. In 2014, when he was working for the ITBP, he was elevated to the position of ADG.

Agarwal completed his M. Tech (1987-1989) after completing his B. Tech degree from the IIT Delhi in 1987, according to his LinkedIn page. He enjoys playing tennis. He has held a number of positions, including that of IG Training at the ITBP, IG Sashastra Seema Bal, and ADG-Police with the Kerala Police.

During the early years of his career, he also worked as an assistant engineer in the Institution of Railway Signal Engineers. As of the date of his appointment, Nitin Agarwal, an IPS, has been Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), earning a salary at Level 16 of the pay matrix.

Agarwal will likely receive a higher income in his new position as he has been promoted to Level-16 of the Pay Matrix in accordance with the new ranking. The salary range for Level 16 under the 7th salary Commission Pay Matrix is between Rs 2,05,400 and Rs 2,24,400, plus additional benefits and allowances.

Officers above Pay Matrix 14 are eligible for an official car or a monthly Transport Allowance of Rs 15,750 + DA, under the 7th Pay Commission. Additionally, the officials have a right to a government bungalow with the required security.

