Delhi man hands over his car, laptop after getting drunk with stranger, takes metro to go home | Photo: Unsplash (Image for representation)

Even if going out to party may seem like the ideal way to end off a long, stressful day, there are downsides. This is demonstrated by a strange occurrence that occurred in Delhi, the nation's capital. Delhi man made some decisions worse than drunk dialing his ex after getting drunk.

According to reports, Greater Kailash-II resident Amit Prakash reported being "heavily drunk" and going to a wine store on Golf Course Road after work. He then filed a police complaint. One wine bottle, which cost Rs 2,000, was purchased for Rs 20,000. However, the store owner gave Prakash Rs. 18,000 back, and he then went back to his car and continued drinking, TOI reported.

In addition to this, an unknown person encountered him and requested that he can join Prakash for a few drinks. Prakash consented, and the two of them went to Subhash Chowk. When he arrived there, he forgot it was his own car and got out when the other person told him to.

The complaint claims that he "had forgotten that he was driving his own car." Prakash travelled home by auto from Subhash Chowk to Huda City Centre metro station. The following morning, he discovered his own mistake.

In total, Prakash gave the stranger who was present when he got intoxicated in his car Rs 18,000 in cash, his car, laptop, and phone. According to a police source, the police are currently searching through CCTV material from several locations to find the culprit.

Amit Prakash may be charged under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) based on the details of the complaint. Section 185 of the MVA lists R 10,000 in fines, up to 6 months in jail, or both as possible penalties.

READ | Delhi, UP, Rajasthan under influence of Cyclone Biparjoy, IMD predicts rainfall on these days