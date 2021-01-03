Headlines

Army joins Indian Air Force, NDRF to douse fire in Dzukou valley

On December 31, CM N Biren Singh did an aerial survey to take stock of the wildfire that broke out at Dzuko valley in the last week of December 2020.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 09:15 PM IST

In the ongoing effort to douse the wildfire in Dzukou valley on the Nagaland-Manipur border, Spear Corps is lending a hand with various central and state governments organizations.

As per an official release, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles are providing all possible assistance to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in terms of accommodation, tentage, and logistics resources so that they can execute their tasks to their full efficiency.

The Army is also providing its aviation base for the launch of Bambi bucket operations and coordinating ground support, air traffic control, air space management as well as other logistics support to Indian Air Force, thereby augmenting the air-effort.

"Senior Army officials also had a meeting with the state administration for better synergy in the ongoing efforts. Indian Army has displayed true joint manship in coordinating and synchronizing efforts of all agencies involved in dousing the wildfire," it added.

On Friday Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the prompt intervention.

"Just received a call from Union Home Minister @AmitShah Ji to assess and discuss the situation about the wildfire at Dzuko valley. Amit Shah Ji has assured all the necessary assistance from the Home Ministry to contain the situation at earliest," Singh tweeted.

On December 31, Singh did an aerial survey to take stock of the wildfire that broke out at Dzuko valley in the last week of December 2020.

"Conducting an aerial survey to take stock of the wildfire that broke out at Dzuko valley 2-3 days back. The fire has spread quite extensively and caused serious damage on this part of the mountain range. The Fire service, Forest official and volunteers are reaching the site," Singh had tweeted.

