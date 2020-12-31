Massive fire in Dzukou valley on Manipur-Nagaland border

A massive fire has broken out in the famed Dzukou Valley located on the border of Manipur and Nagaland, causing damage to the environment, officials said.

The Dzukou valley is a popular tourist spot and is famous for its seasonal flowers and bio-diversity.

"Very unfortunate that a wildfire has started at the Dzuko Valley, one of the most beautiful places in Manipur. It probably started about 2-3 days ago from the Nagaland side and crossed over to our side," Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said in a tweet on Wednesday (December 30) night.

"The grasses are dry, More manpower is sent with equipments," the Chief Minister said. The CM added that the strong winds were making it more difficult for the villagers to take any step to control the further spread of fire.

In Kohima, the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) officials said the massive fire broke out due to unknown reasons.

"The quantum of damage from the incident is not yet ascertained. The blaze in the valley was so huge that it was visible from Kohima. Due to the strong winds, the fire is expected to move further towards the main valley," an NSDMA official said.

The official said that they are considering requisitioning the Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers to douse the fire.

Some reports said that volunteers of the Southern Angami Youth Association, a Nagaland-based organisation which is engaged in the valley`s protection, rushed to the iconic valley early on Wednesday (December 30) to assess the damages and causes of the fire.

The Dzukou valley is situated at an altitude of 2,452 metres above the sea level. The valley invites all kinds of tourists. While the trekkers visit for its interesting treks and adventures, many nature lovers also come to admire the scenic beauty of the valley.