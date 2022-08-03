Search icon
Mamata Banerjee cabinet sees biggest reshuffle since 2011, Babul Supriyo among 9 new faces; know who's in, who's out

The new ministers were administered oath by Governor La Ganeshan at a small programme at Raj Bhavan attended by Chief Minister Banerjee and others.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 04:41 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee - File Photo

The Mamata Banerjee cabinet in West Bengal on Tuesdauy witnessed its biggest reshuffle since 2011 when the Trinamool Congress came to power. Among the new ministers to take oath is Babul Supriyo, a former Union minister and BJP leader. 

Apart from Supriyo, district level leaders of TMC, Snehashish Chakraborty, Partha Bhowmik, Udayan Guha and Pradip Majumder found berths after the cabinet reshuffle.

The new ministers were administered oath by Governor La Ganeshan at a small programme at Raj Bhavan attended by Chief Minister Banerjee and others. 

Birbaha Hansda, a tribal leader, and Biplab Roy Chowdhury took oath as ministers of state with independent charge. Tajmul Hossain and Satyajit Barman were sworn in as ministers of state.

According to sources quoted by The Indian Express, Birbaha Hansda, the MLA of Jhargram, is being groomed to be the face of the Santhal community in the party. 

 

The cabinet reshuffle, the first since the TMC returned to power for the third consecutive term last year, comes amid the party facing the heat over the arrest of senior minister Partha Chatterjee by ED over the school jobs scam.

Banerjee had on Monday carried out a major overhaul in her party and announced that a cabinet reshuffle will take place on Wednesday. She had said that four-five new faces would be inducted into the new cabinet, while a similar number of members of the present cabinet would be utilised for party work.

