Maharashtra government extends lockdown till Oct 31, check details

The Maharashtra government has extended lockdown in the state till October 31.

However, hotels, food courts, restaurants, and bars will be allowed to operate from October 5 with 50% capacity.

All the trains originating and ending the journey within the state will be restarted with immediate effect subject to health protocols for COVID-19, the latest guidelines said.

A separate Standard Operating Procedure will be issued by the tourism department for precautions to be taken while operating these establishments, an official release said.

All industrial and manufacturing units producing non- essential items will be allowed to operate in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The Railways will increase the frequency of local trains in the MMR. Local trains in Pune region will restart with protocols and procedures adopted in the MMR.

Dabbawallahs of tiffin carriers in MMR will be allowed to travel by local trains after procuring QR code passes from the Mumbai police commissioner's office.

There shall be free movement of oxygen-carrying vehicles within and out of the state without any restrictions of time.

Schools, colleges and other educational and coaching institutions will remained closed. Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theaters in malls and market places, auditoriums, assembly halls will continue to remain closed.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, and religious events and other large congregations will remain prohibited, the guidelines said.

It is to be noted that Maharashtra is the worst-affected COVID-19 state with cases crossing the 13.66-lakh mark.

With over 80,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Wednesday (September 30) crossed the 62 lakh-mark, while the death toll has topped the 97,000-mark as well.

At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 62,25,764 cases, which include 9,40,441 active cases; 51,87,826 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 97,497 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 80,472 new COVID-19 cases and 1179 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant spike.

(With agency inputs)