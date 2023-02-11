LPG cylinder cost decreases: Know who can avail cooking gas for just Rs 500 and how

Rising cost of cooking gas (LPG cylinder) has become a cause of inflation for many people. A 14.2 kg LPG cylinder costs more than 1,000 rupees in big cities like Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai. The good news is that you can use the benefits of a government sheme to avoid this exorbitant cost.

A government scheme called the Ujjwala Yojana provides LPG cylinders to 76 lakh households for just 500 rupees. The Rajasthan government made this announcement in their most recent budget for 2023–2024. As per Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, the government will offer eligible families participating in this scheme gas cylinders for 500 rupees each. Families below the poverty line (BPL) will be able to purchase 12 cylinders for 500 rupees, according to the Gehlot government.

Who is eligible for this benefit?

The LPG cylinder benefit is only available to Rajasthan citizens who fall into the BPL category and are below the poverty line. Rajasthan residents who reside in other states will not be eligible for this scheme. Benefits won't be given until all required paperwork has been verified.

To be eligible for the Ujjwala Yojana scheme's benefits, you must be a resident of Rajasthan and below the poverty line. To apply for this scheme, you must have an Aadhaar card, an income, residence certificate, and a ration card. By visiting the official website and bringing the relevant documentation, you can apply for this scheme.

