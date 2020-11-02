Headlines

Lockdown measures in West Bengal extended till November 30, schools and colleges to remain shut

However, cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will operate with 50% capacity.

Pooja Mehta

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 10:59 PM IST

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, efforts are on to bring the country back on track by gradually easing out restrictions through the unlock procedure. But there are few states that are not taking any chances and want to extend the lockdown measures to the extent possible.

Keeping in line with the guidelines of the Centre, the West Bengal government on Monday, November 2 announced the extension of lockdown measures in the state till November 30.

According to the new guidelines issued by the state government, cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will operate with 50% capacity. While swimming pools except for training purpose will remain closed.  

The state did not allow schools and colleges to reopen either. Teaching and learning, physical assemblies in schools, anganwadis, colleges, universities will continue to be disallowed said the new order.

However, social, political, academic and cultural functions will be allowed outside the containment zones after obtaining permission from the authorities. 
 
The fresh order also states that in closed spaces, 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed with a ceiling of 200 persons while in open spaces, the assembly size may be fixed keeping the size of the ground/space in view.

Meanwhile, India's total COVID-19 tally reached 82,29,313 on Monday with 45,230 new infections reported in the last 24 hours.

And with 496 new deaths, the cumulative toll in the country reached 1,22,607.

At present, there are 5,61,908 active cases and the total recovery is 75,44,798  in the last 24 hours.

There are 1,25,672 active cases in Maharashtra, the highest in the country, followed by 89,783 in Kerala.

On Sunday, the Union Health Ministry said that the national recovery rate has further improved to 91.54 per cent.

