Lingayat mutt sex scandal | Minors 'drugged, sent to chief's bedroom': Police charge sheet reveals chilling details

Murugha Mutt chief Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Shanaru - File Photo

The Chitradurga Police have filed a 694-page charge sheet against Murugha Mutt chief Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Shanaru in the alleged sexual assault case involving two minor girls in the hostel run by the mutt.

According to the charge sheet, the minor girls have alleged that they were “drugged with fruits and drinks laced with sedatives or some narcotic substances and sent to the chief’s bedroom”, reported News18.

Their statements were recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). Statements before a magistrate under this section will be considered as key evidence.

According to the News18 report, the charge sheet also mentioned the suspicion about the death of a girl under mysterious circumstances on a railway track on the Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh border. The girl who was an inmate of the hostel was sent away from the mutt just days before the incident.

On the allegation of rape and murder of a minor girl who resisted abuse in the mutt by the accused seer, the SP said that the victims of first case have stated that one girl was raped and murdered.

The investigations so far have shown that the girl died after falling from the train in Hindupur Railway police station limits in Andhra Pradesh. The case is being closed as an accidental death. The police are also investigating the allegations of use of drugs in the mutt, and are awaiting medical reports, Parashurama said.

The medical tests have proved that the accused seer is capable of committing sexual abuse. The first Pocso and SC/ST Atrocity case was lodged against the seer on August 26. The second case under similar provisions was filed on October 13. Following high drama the accused seer was arrested on September 1.

Meanwhile, as accused seer is refusing to step down as the head of Chitradurga mutt, a delegation had met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and discussed the appointment of new pontiff. Sources within mutt say that the accused seer is in full control of the mutt and taking decisions.