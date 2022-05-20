Search icon
BREAKING: CBI registers corruption FIR against Lalu Yadav, raids 17 locations; know what's the case about

Lalu Yadav raids news: The CBI has raided several places in Delhi and Patna.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 20, 2022, 08:34 AM IST

CBI raids Lalu Yadav's premises: The RJD leader was released from jail last month. (File)

New Delhi: RJD chief Lalu Yadav, who has been convicted in multiple fodder scam cases over the years and is out on bail, is under fresh trouble. The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a new corruption case against him and is raiding at least 17 locations linked to the leader, including one premises of his wife Rabri Devi, in Delhi and Patna.

According to initial reports, the CBI has accused Yadav of a recruitment scam when he was the railway minister in the UPA government. 

More details awaited. 

