Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala devotees falls into gorge, several injured (Photo: ANI)

At least 62 people were injured after a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Tamil Nadu fell into a gorge in Pathanamthitta district on Tuesday, police said. The accident occurred when the bus carrying pilgrims was returning after darshan at Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala, police added.

At least 64 people including nine children were on board when the bus veered off the road and fell into the gorge in Elavunkal near Nilackal at around 1.30 PM. The pilgrims are from Mayiladuthurai district in Tamil Nadu.

Police said 62 of them were injured, some seriously, and they have been shifted to various hospitals in Pathanamthitta and Erumely, police said. Those injured seriously will be shifted to better facilities, a police officer told

