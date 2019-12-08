Karnataka: Police start free drop service for women in Gadag

The decision was taken by the police against the backdrop of two brutal incidents of murder and rape cases that happened in Hyderabad and Telangana.

After rising incidents of crime against women in the country, Gadag police in Karnataka have started a free drop service for women between 10 pm to 6 am.

"Women can call any police station or toll-free helpline number. Police will pick them up and drop them off at their respective destinations," SP of Gadag police said.

The decision was taken by the police against the backdrop of two brutal incidents of murder and rape cases that happened in Hyderabad and Telangana.

On November 26, four men allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman in Shamshabad. They later set her on fire and dumped her body in Chatanpally, Shadnagar, around 60 km from Hyderabad. Her charred body was recovered a day later by the police, following which the police launched the manhunt and arrested the four accused.

On December 5, a rape survivor in Unnao, some 60 km from state capital Lucknow, was set ablaze by those accused who are out on bail. According to reports, the culprits took the woman to fields outside the village and doused her in kerosene before setting her on fire.