Karnataka elections 2023: Know list of richest election candidates and their declared net worth

Karnataka elections 2023: Know list of richest election candidates (File photo)

The voting for the Karnataka elections 2023 is currently underway, with a neck-to-neck competition between Bhartiya Janta Party, Congress and JDS. Meanwhile, four out of the five richest candidates this election is from the Congress party.

The top five Karnataka election candidates have declared assets worth crores, while six out of the total 10 richest candidates in the polls are also from the Congress party, while there are two candidates each from the BJP and the JDS.

Here is a list of top five richest candidates in the Karnataka elections, and their declared assets –

Yousuf Shariff (independent candidate) – Rs 1633 crore assets

N Nagaraju (BJP) – Rs 1609 crore

DK Shivakumar (Congress) – Rs 1413 crore

Priyakrishna (Congress) – Rs 1153 crore

Suresha BS (Congress) – Rs 648 crore

Apart from this, the other richest candidates who are contesting the Karnataka elections 2023 are INC’s NA Haris from Shantinagar with over Rs 439 crore, BJP’s HK Suresh from Belur with over Rs 435 crore, JD(S)’s N Narayan Raju from Bommanahalli with over Rs 416 crore, JD(S)’s Anil H Lad from Bellary City with over Rs 380 crore and INC’s Deshpande Raghunath from Haliyal with over Rs 363 crore.

All the candidates that are contesting the assembly elections are liable to disclose their assets and net worth to the Election Commission ahead of the campaigning. Some of the richest election candidates are from the southern states.

The Karnataka elections can prove to be a major feat for the Bhartiya Janta Party, which currently forms the government in the state. According to the Zee Media exit polls, the BJP is expected to have a clean victory with over 103-118 seats in the 224-seat state.

PM Modi also campaigned for the BJP in Karnataka ahead of the elections, travelling to the state seven times before the Election Commission closed the date for campaigning. His rallies are believed to have a huge impact on the elections, as per political experts.