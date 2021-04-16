Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tests COVID-19 positive for the second time, tweets and informs

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tweeted on Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He'll be shifted to Manipal hospital from Ramaiah Memorial hospital where he was admitted earlier today, Chief Minister's Office said.

"Upon having mild fever, today I got tested for COVID-19 and my report has come out positive. Although I am doing fine, I am being hospitalised based on the advise of doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine," Yediyurappa wrote on Twitter.

The Chief Minister tested positive for COVID-19 hours after he had chaired an emergency meeting over the coronavirus situation in the state, at his residence earlier today. Health Minister K Sudhakar and BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta were also present. Yediyurappa had taken his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 12.

This is the second time the 78-year-old Karnataka Chief Minister has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second time that he has been tested COVID-19 positive. Last year too, Yediyurappa had contracted the novel coronavirus on August 2, 2020.

On Thursday, the CM had left his roadshow midway after developing uneasiness and fever. He was campaigning for the BJP candidate, Mangala Angadi, for the Belagavi Lok Sabha by-poll due on Saturday. He has reportedly been complaining of fever, fatigue for the last three days.

BS Yediyurappa has requested all those who have come in his contact recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine.