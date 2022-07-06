Kaali poster row explained: What's controversial about Kaali movie poster? What Leena Manimekalai said? Who said what

Kaali poster row: Leena wrote on twitter in Tamil that she had nothing to lose, hence, she would always raise the voice of those who speak without fear.

Kaali documentary row: The Toronto-based Aga Khan Museum has expressed deep regrets for "inadvertently causing offence" to the Hindu community. The museum issued the statement over the raging controversy triggered by the 'Kaali' poster shared by Canada-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. The museum said the documentary film in question is one of the 18 short videos displayed in the 'Under the Tent' event, to foster "intercultural understanding and dialogue through the arts". The statement came two days after the Indian High Commission in Canada asked the organisers to withdraw "the disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods." What's the Kaali movie poster controversy all about?

Leena Manimekalai had shared a poster of her documentary Kaali on July 2, on Twitter. It depicted a character in the film smoking a cigarette. The character was dressed as Hindu Goddess Kali. In the poster, the character held a trident in one hand and the LGBTQ flag in the other. The poster irked social media users who accused the filmmaker of deliberately hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community. They also demanded her arrest.

An FIR was filed against Leena Manimekalai by the Delhi police's IFSO unit. The police have booked her under sections 153A, 295A. Many cases have also been filed against her in Uttar Pradesh.

On Monday, the Indian High Commission said, " We urge the Canadian authorities and the event organizers to withdraw all such provocative material".

Soon, #ArrestLeenaManimekal started trending on Twitter.

What did Leena Manimekalai say about the controversy?

Leena wrote on twitter in Tamil that she had nothing to lose, hence, she would always raise the voice of those who speak without fear. She said the movie's storyline revolves around a day when Goddess Kaali starts roaming about the streets of Toronto. "If you watch this film you will not share hashtags demanding my arrest but you will tweet with hashtags showing love towards me," she added.

Meanwhile, activist Rahul Easwar has called it a hate poster.

"Liberty comes along with sensitivity, freedom comes along with responsibility, can we live in the world without being sensitive, respectful and responsible? What happened with the Kali poster is that Leena created a hate poster against Hindu community. She's purposefully demeaning, defaming one of the most revered deities of Hinduism, Kaali Maa," he added.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday said he would impose a ban on the 'Kaali' movie. He said the film was an insult to Goddess Kaali.

"Maa Kaali's insult will not be tolerated, strict action will be taken. We will ask for the registration of an FIR. We will also ban the film in the state. Strict action will be taken if the posters are not removed," Mishra said.

An India-born Canadian parliamentarian, Chandra Arya, said anti-Hindu and anti-India forces have joined hands in the country.

"Painful to see Kaali poster by filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. Past few years, traditional anti-Hindu and anti-India groups in Canada have joined forces resulting in Hindu phobic articles in the media and attacks on our temples," Chandra Arya stated on his social media handle.

Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi said," Freedom of expression cannot be reserved for Hindu Gods and Goddesses while for the rest one must tip toe around religious sensibilities. I am offended by the movie poster on Ma Kali, respect has to be equal for all&FoE should never become a tool to offend- deliberately.”

