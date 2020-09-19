J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire at Poonch, Indian army gives befitting reply

Pakistan on Saturday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Degwar and Malti sectors of Jammu and Kashmir`s Poonch district. Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation with small arms and shelling with mortars at around 9:15 pm today. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly and more details are awaited.

Meanwhile, MoS for Defence Shripad Naik in reply to a question in Rajya Sabha said that Pakistan has violated ceasefire 2,453 times along LoC in Jammu region this year from March 1 to Sept 7.

"192 cross-border firing incidents occurred along Indo-Pak IB in Jammu this yr from 1 March to 31 Aug," he added.