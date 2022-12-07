LIVE Updates | Jamnagar Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: Rivaba Jadeja eyes Jamnagar North win for BJP

Photo: ANI

The Jamnagar North constituency has emerged as one of the most watched ones in the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. The BJP has fielded a star candidate in the face of star Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja. On the other side is Bipendrasinh Chatursinh Jadeja of the Congress. Karsanbhai Karmur of AAP is the third major candidate.

The voting for Jamnagar seats was held on December 1. The city recorded a lower (58.42%) voter turnout compared to the overall turnout in the phase 1 of the Gujarat polls 2022 at 63.3%. While the Jamnagar North seat is the big one in the city, the Jamnagar South seat is a contest that has also grabbed headlines in recent days. The BJP has fielded Divyesh Ranchhodbhai Akbari and the Congress candidate is Manoj Kathiria. The AAP candidate Vishal Tyagi has been in the news after he was detained by Gujarat ATS just days before the result and later ordered to be released by Jamnagar court.

In 2017, the Jamnagar North seat was won by the BJP candidate Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (Hakubha). He beat Congress candidate Ahir Jivanbhai Karubhai Kumbharvadiya by over 40,000 votes. Rivaba Jadeja will hope to continue BJP’s winning streak on the seat. The Jamnagar South seat was also won by BJP with its candidate Ranchhodbhai Chanabhai Faldu winning by more than 16,000 votes.

The Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 were held on December 1 and December 5. The counting of results begins from 8:00 am on Thursday (December 8).

