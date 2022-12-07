Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result: How to check on app

Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result | Photo: PTI

BJP is likely to win Gujarat with a two-thirds majority and may have to seat in Himachal Pradesh. Exit polls have predicted that BJP will get 110-160 seats in Gujarat and abiding by Himachal's tradition to dethrone the incumbent, exit polls show that BJP could get as many as 40 seats in the 68-member house.

Gujarat voting was conducted in two phases. The first phase was held on December 1 for 89 seats spread across 19 districts and recorded a 63.3 per cent voter turnout. The second phase was conducted on December 5 for 93 seats and a 64.65 per cent voter turnout was recorded. Himachal Pradesh, meanwhile, saw a voter turnout of over 74 per cent voter in one phase of voting which was held on November 12. The vote counting for both states will begin at 8 am on Thursday.

Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results can be checked on the official website of the Election Commission-- results.eci.gov.in. You can also check the election result from the EC's voter Helpline App. The app is available for download at the Apple App store as well as on Google App.

Gujarat, Himachal Assembly election result: How to check via app