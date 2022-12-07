Delhi MCD parshad salary: Here's how much a councillor earns every month

Delhi MCD news: A Delhi MCD Parshad's main work is to maintain their wards (Representational)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is expected to win the Delhi MCD elections in 2022. The party has either won or is leading in 130 seats. BJP is ahead in over 100 seats. AAP needs 126 seats to form a government in the city's municipal body. The people of Delhi choose 'parshads' or councilors for their wards. How much do these local politicians earn? What are their functions in the city's management?

Delhi's councilors get a monthly salary. Their salary package is normally Rs 4.9 lakh annually. This means they get Rs 41,000 as a monthly salary. However, they also receive several allowances.

Reportedly, they receive Rs 1 crore fund to develop their respective wards. This money is supposed to be used to carry out development works but many 'parshads' are not able to utilize the fund. The money gets released only when they start the project.

The eligibility of the councilor includes domicile, age, and education. The person should be on the voter list of the ward if she is standing as a contestant.

The person should be aged above 21, at least educated till Class 10 and should be eligible to contest polls in Delhi.

A Delhi MCD Parshad's main work is to maintain their wards. They are responsible for the local development of roads and drains, cleanliness and maintenance of local parks and other public property. They can use the fund allocated to them in any local public work of their choice. These elections are conducted every five years. Based on their performance, the people of the ward choose or drop councilors.

The BJP has put up a strong fight. The party has won 83 wards and is leading in 19, proving wrong the exit polls that had predicted a landslide win for AAP.

It is yet another defeat for the Congress which has won only five seats and is leading in another five.

In 2017, the BJP had clinched 181 of the then 270 municipal wards while AAP had won only 48.

Earlier this year, the BJP government at the Centre unified the three municipal bodies into MCD.