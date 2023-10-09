Israel-Palestine conflict: How Indian hackers sunk their cyber fangs into Hamas, Palestinian national bank

After Israel’s government and official web spaces became littered with hackers and cyber-attackers from Palestine, the country’s age-old ally India jumped to the rescue.

The conflict between Israel and Palestine is now seeing a new, violent phase after the terror group Hamas launched a series of attacks on Tel Aviv and Gaza, prompting retaliation from the Israeli military, till now claiming the lives of over 700 people, with hundreds still kidnapped.

Apart from the multi-faceted land-air-water attack launched by the Hamas, the terror group also unleashed its skilled hackers to take over the defence system of Israel, in an attempt to garner control and disable their Iron Dome defence system.

While trying to access several governments and defence websites of Israel, a message flashed on the screen – “We are currently targeting some critical endpoints in the alert system of Israel, which may affect the Iron Dome. Glory to the Palestinian Resistance, we are with you!”.

After Israel’s media websites, radio links and defence systems fell victim to the thousands of hackers and cyber-attackers from the Hamas terror group, its age-old ally India came to the rescue, unleashing its group of hackers as a counterattack.

Indian hacking groups stepped up their attacks on Hamas and Palestine to defend the systems and crucial digital assets of the country. In an attempt to hit back at the Palestinian terror group, Indian hackers took down the Palestinian National Bank and the National Telecommunications Company.

After attacking the national assets of the country, Indian hackers decided to make Hamas their next target, hacking into and disabling their official website. Indian hackers delved into a cyber war with Palestine to defend the systems of Israel, which already has its cyber security walls up high.

Terror group Hamas launched a brutal attack against Israel on Saturday when it launched 5000 rockets simultaneously into the country. The terror group infiltrated the country and shot residents and innocent citizens at point-blank range, killing 70 in just the first few hours of the attack.

READ | Israel-Palestine war: Death toll in Hamas attack in Israel rises to 600