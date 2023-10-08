Israel-Palestine war: Death toll in Hamas attack in Israel rises to 350

Four people were injured in rocket attacks in and around the city of Sderot on Sunday, according to Israeli emergency services, CNN reported.

The number of Israelis killed since Hamas began its attack on Saturday has jumped to 350, CNN reported citing Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). While addressing a briefing on Sunday, IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the priorities were to end the fighting in Israeli communities and control breaches in the fence dividing Gaza and Israel, CNN reported.

One of the victims, a 20-year-old man is in critical condition. Meanwhile, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding a security assessment at IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv, according to Israel PM's office, The Times of Israel reported. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and other senior security officials are attending the meeting.

Earlier in the day, the IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said the searches for Hamas terrorists were being carried out at several besieged towns and that over 400 terrorists have been killed inside Gaza, with dozens more being held captive, according to The Times of Israel report.

"As of this hour, there are forces fighting in [Kibbutz] Kfar Aza, there are searches in a large number of towns. There are IDF forces in all towns, there is no town that does not have an IDF force in it," Israel Defense Forces' top spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari was quoted as saying by The Times of Israel.

According to Hagari, the IDF's mission objectives are to evacuate all civilians from border communities in Gaza, put an end to fighting there, manage security barrier breaches, and keep attacking terrorist targets in the Strip.In a major escalation on Saturday, Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country. Issuing a stern warning to Hamas on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that it had begun a terrible war and that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) would use all of its strength to undermine its capacity.

In a post shared on X, Netanyahu stated, "This morning, on Shabbat and a holiday, Hamas invaded Israeli territory and murdered innocent citizens including children and the elderly. Hamas has started a brutal and evil war. We will be victorious in this war despite an unbearable price. This is a very difficult day for all of us. Hamas wants to murder us all."

"This is an enemy that murders children and mothers in their homes, in their beds, an enemy that abducts the elderly, children and young women, that slaughters and massacres our citizens, including children, who simply went out to enjoy the holiday. What happened today is unprecedented in Israel - and I will see to it that it does not happen again. The entire government is behind this decision. The IDF will immediately use all its strength to destroy Hamas's capabilities," he said.

He added, "We will destroy them and we will forcefully avenge this dark day that they have forced on the State of Israel and its citizens. As Bialik wrote: 'Revenge for the blood of a little child has yet been devised by Satan'. All of the places which Hamas is deployed, hiding and operating in, that wicked city, we will turn them into rubble. I say to the residents of Gaza: Leave now because we will operate forcefully everywhere. At this hour, the IDF is clearing the terrorists out of the last communities. They are going community by community, house by house, and are restoring our control."

He offered condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and prayed for those who were injured due to the Hamas attack. He stated that the people of Israel will overcome its enemies. In the post, Netanyahu further stated, "I embrace and send heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families whose loved ones were murdered today in cold blood and endless brutality. We are all praying for the well-being of the wounded and all those who are being held hostage. I say to Hamas: You are responsible for their well-being. Israel will settle accounts with anyone who harms one hair on their heads.

I appeal to the residents of the south: We all stand alongside you. We are all proud of your heroism and your fighting. To our beloved IDF soldiers, police officers and security forces personnel, remember that you are the continuation of the heroes of the Jewish people, of Joshua, Judah Maccabee and the heroes of 1948 and of all of Israel's wars. You are now fighting for the home and future of us all. We are all with you. We all love you. We all salute you. To the medical and rescue teams, and the many volunteers who came out in force today in a long list of places, the people of Israel salute you. With your spirit, we will overcome our enemies."Netanyahu stated that he held talks with US President Joe Biden and other world leaders.

He thanked French President Emmanuel Macron, UK PM Rishi Sunak and other leaders for their support to Israel. Netanyahu in the statement said, "Today, I spoke with US President Biden and with other world leaders in order to ensure freedom of action for Israel in the continuation of the campaign. I thank President Biden for his strong and clear words.""I thank the President of France, the Prime Minister of Great Britain and many other leaders for their unreserved support for Israel. I now appeal to all citizens of Israel: We stand together in this campaign. This war will take time. It will be difficult. Challenging days are ahead of us. However, I can promise one thing: With the help of G-d, the forces that we all have in common and our faith in the Eternal One of Israel, we will win," he added. (ANI)