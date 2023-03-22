IRCTC Tour Package: Discover breathtaking beauty and culture of Leh-Ladakh with this tour package, starting at Rs 45,575

Search icon
IRCTC offers Leh-Ladakh tour package from Hyderabad . A 7 day, breathtaking beauty experience.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 01:34 PM IST

Leh-Ladakh, a region known for its breathtaking beauty and unique culture, attracts millions of tourists every year. If you are planning to visit this region during the summer season, then IRCTC's Leh With Turtuk Ex Hyderabad tour package is an excellent opportunity for you.

The tour package of 7 days and 6 nights will begin on May 4, 2023, and will start from Hyderabad. The package includes a flight from Hyderabad to Leh and back, along with facilities for flight fare, bus, hotel, food, guide, and insurance.

The tour package is available in three different occupancy classes: single, double, and triple. The cost per person for triple occupancy in comfort class is Rs 47,830. For double occupancy, the cost per person is Rs 48,560, and for single occupancy, it is Rs 54,500. Children between 5 to 11 years of age can also join the tour package for a charge of Rs 45,575 with a bed and Rs 41,750 without a bed.

The tour package highlights include a 7-day and 6-night tour of Leh-Ladakh, including a visit to Turtuk. The package includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner during the trip. The mode of transportation will be a flight, and the travel class will be comfort class.

To book this tour package, you can visit the IRCTC website, irctctourism.com, or book through the IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal Offices, and Regional Offices.

