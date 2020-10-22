Trending#

IOS vs Android: Who wins speed test? Know here

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 07:30 PM IST

A recurring debate in the technological world has cropped up again. The usual IOS vs Android debate has kicked off between social media users.

As IOS and Android users are the only two operating systems powering your photos, the debates can be quite polarising.

This time, the fight is over the video posted by a social media user are iPhone and an Android smartphone put side by side to look at which phone operates faster. The user opens various apps--Instagram, Tik Tok, etc, on both the phones simultaneously. The video shows that the apps open relatively faster to the iPhone.

The iOS vs Android clash has gained virality in Twitter. The video has got 245.2K likes and 49.3K retweets.

The supporters of the iPhone claim that their phones are technically superior, and well-equipped phones. On the other side, Android fans claim that their phones have more features at a lesser cost than an iPhone. This video has been put up with an aim to put the age-old debate once in for all.

However, there are still social media users who are in disagreement with the theory that the social media user propagates.

