IOS vs Android: Who wins speed test? Know here

A recurring debate in the technological world has cropped up again. The usual IOS vs Android debate has kicked off between social media users.

As IOS and Android users are the only two operating systems powering your photos, the debates can be quite polarising.

This time, the fight is over the video posted by a social media user are iPhone and an Android smartphone put side by side to look at which phone operates faster. The user opens various apps--Instagram, Tik Tok, etc, on both the phones simultaneously. The video shows that the apps open relatively faster to the iPhone.

The iOS vs Android clash has gained virality in Twitter. The video has got 245.2K likes and 49.3K retweets.

Androids will forever be superior pic.twitter.com/osENs3JfbU — aly (@rareprixt) October 19, 2020

The supporters of the iPhone claim that their phones are technically superior, and well-equipped phones. On the other side, Android fans claim that their phones have more features at a lesser cost than an iPhone. This video has been put up with an aim to put the age-old debate once in for all.

However, there are still social media users who are in disagreement with the theory that the social media user propagates.

Here are some social media reactions to the video:

we still not buying — char (@Beysjdb) October 19, 2020

As someone who studies technology alot, the iPhone will be faster in the long run as it still has the faster processor than the Android. We still haven’t consider the fact that the iPhone uses a more slow but detailed animation. I’m not saying Android sucks cause I love both OS. — nicolaipo | follow back swifties(@yonicolai) October 19, 2020

It's because android apps are developed to run on a wide range of devices, and iOS apps are developed specifically for the iPhone. Which is why Android apps load faster. They're designed to run on the most basic Android devices. So, they load faster, but don't perform as well. — Jason (@SubduedTheatrix) October 19, 2020

Android could claim to save my life in dangerous situations and I’d still always buy apple — nessy is ia today (@ZELlGHTFUL) October 19, 2020