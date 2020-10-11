International Girl Child Day: All about Ramabai Ranade, Indian social reformer who paved way for women's education

International Day of Girl Child, also known as 'Day of Girls', is observed on October 11 every year to spread awareness about gender equality and the problems faced by girls or women in their everyday lives.

Every year on October 11, the International Day of the Girl, UNICEF launches an annual campaign with girls to amplify their voices and stand up for their rights.

The theme for this year, "My voice, our equal future", reimagines a better world inspired and led by adolescent girls, as part of the global Generation Equality movement.

On this day, let us know about Ramabai Ranade, who was one of the first women's rights activists of the 19th century.

Ramabai Ranade

Ramabai Ranade (25 January 1863 – 1924) was an Indian social worker, a political activist and one of the first women's rights activists in the 19th century.

She was born in Kurlekar family in 1862 in Sangli, Maharashtra. At a tender age of 11, she was married to Justice Mahadev Govind Ranade, a man 21 years her senior and a distinguished Indian scholar and social reformer.

In that era of social inequality, women were not allowed to go to school and become literate. However, Ramabai, soon after her marriage, started to learn reading and writing with strong support and encouragement from her husband, MG Ranade. Her husband encouraged Ramabai to study and found an enthusiastic pupil in her.

Starting with her native language Marathi, Ramabai strove hard to master English and Bengali.

Ramabai's works

Inspired by her husband, Ramabai started the 'Hindu Ladies Social Club' in Mumbai to develop public speaking among women. Because of her activism, she was opposed by both conservative men and women, but she worked tirelessly for the welfare of society.

Ramabai went on to become the president of Bombay Seva Sadan (1908) and Poona Seva Sadan (1909), the first two branches of a women’s organisation started by GK Gokhale and GK Deodhar, popular social reformers of the time. Ramabai devoted her life to the improvement of women's lives.

She also started the first Bharat Mahila Parishad. Ramabai also chaired the first session of the India Women’s Conference held in Bombay in 1904.

Ramabai Ranade opened a famous girl's school in Pune "Hujurpaga".

Her work was not just restricted to India. Her fame also reached in foreign masses when Ramabai participated in the 'War Conference' and spoke to the Governor on behalf of Indian women. Besides, she also fought for the cause of Indian labour in Fiji and Kenya.

In her honour, the Post and Telegraph Department issued a postage stamp picturing Ramabai on August 15, 1962, on her birth centenary for her contribution towards women’s education.

Ramabai through her leadership encouraged other women to come out in the public sphere and raise their issues. She started a process of change in the outlook of both men and women towards women, and their roles in society, through education.