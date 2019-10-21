India's unique strength lies in democracy, demography and ‘dimaag’: PM Modi tells USISPF

The US India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Monday said the next five years of India will define the next 25 years of the world.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi, the members of the USISPF reposed faith in the Indian economy. The delegation led by USISPF chairman John Chambers expressed faith in the vision of the Prime Minister for the country.

"The Prime Minister appreciated the delegation for reposing faith in the Indian Economy. He mentioned about the evolving start-up ecosystem in the country, highlighting the entrepreneurial risk taking capacity of India’s youth," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The USISPF is a non-profit organisation, working to strengthen the India-US bilateral and strategic partnership through policy advocacy in the fields of economic growth, entrepreneurship, employment-creation, and innovation.

In a meeting with USISPF members, Modi also outlined the steps taken by the government including Atal Tinkering Labs and conducting hackathons to boost innovation potential and solve problems using technology, it said.

Prime Minister Modi also talked about steps taken to ensure "Ease of Doing Business" like reduction of corporate tax and labour reforms. He also outlined that the target of government is ensuring "Ease of Living."

He also emphasized that India's unique strength lies in the availability of three Ds - democracy, demography and ‘dimaag’ (brain).