India

India expects to continue counter-terrorism cooperation with USA

"We got support from the US on the listing of terrorists from Pakistan," noted MEA spokesperson

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 20, 2020, 06:59 PM IST

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday asserted that India and the United States of America hold strong counter-terrorism cooperation, adding that India expects such ties to further continue.

"We got support from the US on the listing of terrorists from Pakistan," noted Kumar.

This comes ahead of US President Donald Trump's high-profile, highly-publicised India visit. Trump is visiting Ahmedabad and New Delhi on February 24-25 along with his wife and First Lady Melania Trump. They will be attending the 'Namaste Trump' event at the stadium, which is also the largest cricket stadium in Motera.

While addressing a media briefing today, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that India hopes to reach an understanding regarding the India-US trade deal without rushing into any "artificial deadlines".

"We do hope to reach an understanding (regarding the trade deal). We would not like to rush into a deal as issues involved are complicated. We don't want to create an artificial deadline. For us the interests of people are paramount," said Kumar.

The MEA spokesperson also chalked out the US President's India visit itinerary.

The 'Namaste Trump' event is being organised by the Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti, which will decide everything from the details of the event to the list of invitees. "In Delhi, both leaders will pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. This will be followed by delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump at Hyderabad House," MEA spokesperson said.

