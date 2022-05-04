Impact Feature: Rajasthan will be the destination for domestic, foreign tourists, says Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh

Impact Feature: Rajasthan will be the destination for domestic and foreign tourists, Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh

Rajasthan Tourism: The Government to take many big steps to get more tourists footfall at Rajasthan

Minister Vishvendra Singh On Rajasthan Tourism: Mr, Vishvendra Singh, Tourism Minister of Rajasthan talked about downfall in tourism field in Rajasthan. He talked about how and how much downfall was seen in last 2 years in Rajasthan, and how badly tourism field has suffered loss in a state like Rajasthan. Mr. Vishvendra SIngh informed that many new schemes are going to be launched and after that more and more tourists- domestic as well as foreign one- will throng to Rajasthan.

An effort to grant an Industry status to Tourism

Tourism minister Mr. Virendra Singh said that in 2020, tourism policy was formulated in Rajasthan. Civil aviation department also falls under my portfolio.We have tried to grant an industry status to the field of Tourism, whereby loan taxes rates get cut by half. Since 1989 it was pending.

An effort to attract domestic tourism to Rajasthan

He said that in 2 years, tourism is completely broke down in Rajasthan, it is not about losses, it is totally broke down. Now we are trying for how to bring domestic tourism to Rajasthan. In Rajasthan, we will have to focus on domestic tourism because it will take time of 1 year for foreign visitors to come to Rajasthan.

‘Palace On Wheels’ fare will be low-priced

Tourism minister of Rajasthan announced that fare of ‘Palace on Wheels’ will be economical now. Earlier people were paying in Euro and Dollar. Its ticket price was 4 and half lacs. But now we will lower it up to one and half lac. The commom man is more important. Palace on Wheels will be now cheap for the common man.

He said that we are preparing new circuits and in it including religious, cultural, wild life and heritage- all together. Rajasthan has also framed a Film Policy. We have given this much rebates. We have waived off Local GST.

The Tourism Minister said that next year there will be election in the state. All people will be then in election mode. Prior to that, we want to implement new things in the field of Tourism; because we don’t just announce. The Centre does not want to help us. So many schemes have been enforced upon us.

He said that we urge media to help us in promoting tourism. There are many schemes which do not make move because of the Central government. Only 10 percent tourist traffic comes from foreign countries. That’s why we are focussing on domestic tourism.

Tourism minister Mr.Vishvendra Singh said that BJP has 6 candidates for chief mister’s post. We have done good job in Rajasthan. Aam Adami Party has a still long way to go. People want work. Kejarival is in the power for the third time only because he has proved. And for that I would like to appreciate him.